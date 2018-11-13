Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-Entry Andrew Little will tomorrow announce whether a plan to go into the Pike River Mine will go ahead.

Little will make the announcement at an event at Parliament tomorrow morning.

The Family Reference Group, which represents the majority of the families who lost loved ones in the West Coast mine disaster will be represented at the announcement, and independent adviser Rob Fyfe will also attend.

Sonya Rockhouse is a member of the Family Reference Group. Her son Ben died in the explosion but another, Daniel, survived.

She said today that she and fellow reference group members Anna Osborne and Bernie Monk, who both lost loved ones, would be at tomorrow's breakfast event, along with Dave Gawn and Dinghy Pattinson from the Pike River Recovery Agency.

"I fly out at 5 o'clock this afternoon but I just can't keep still because I just want the time to go," Rockhouse said.

Asked how she was feeling, she said: "Very nervous, but I think it's going to be fine. I'll be surprised if [going in] isn't the decision.

"It's a bit of a nervous time but it's fantastic. "

Little received a report from the Pike River Recovery Agency late last month following nine months of work which identified three "safe and feasible" options to go into the drift.

The families of the 29 men killed in the disaster have been fighting for re-entry in the hope the remains of their loved ones can be recovered from the mine.

Little told the Herald last month he would make a final decision on whether it was even feasible to re-enter the drift after reading the report and receiving advice from Fyfe.

Little told a parliamentary committee in June it was possible re-entry could be started by the end of this year if a decision to go in was made, but he pulled back from that in October.

"I understand that is looking less likely now and it would be the early part of next year," he said.

"The Pike River Families and their representatives have been also included at every stage. The families have shown extraordinary patience and tenacity, and their contribution has been crucial," Little said.

Little had been expected to go to Cabinet to ask for $10-15 million on top of the up to $23m already budgeted for the recovery.

The agency identified three safe and feasible re-entry options to recover the drift:

• Drive a small tunnel to create a ventilation circuit

• Single entry, using the existing main drift access tunnel as the sole means to ventilate the main drift

• Single entry with a large-diameter borehole