A Huntly man has been charged with attempting to abduct a 4-year-old girl and committing a series of indecent acts towards children.

The 27-year-old allegedly attempted to abduct the girl in Hamilton on October 5.

Police say the girl was pulled into a car, then pushed out again when a family member came out of a nearby house and chased the car.

The incident triggered a police investigation that led to the arrest of a Huntly man yesterday.

He has been charged with one count of kidnapping, four counts of committing an indecent act, and two counts of presenting an indecent show or performance.

He will appear in Hamilton District Court today.

Police would like to speak to anyone whose child has recently been the victim of an indecent incident in Hamilton, particularly involving a man driving a white car.

They asked for anyone with information to contact Detective Constable Rhiannon Jones on 021 930 204.

