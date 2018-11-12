Lime scooters may be coming to Wellington - and there's mixed feelings among councillors.

The US-based company is considering extending its electric scooter offering from Christchurch and Auckland to the capital.

Wellington City Council Transport portfolio leader Chris Calvi-Freeman said the scooters were fairly harmless when used carefully but there would always be a minority of situations where there could be conflict.

The council was taking a cautious approach after hearing concerns from Auckland and Christchurch about the proliferation of the new device, however.

Advertisement

"They can be used at up to 27km/h on the footpath. Now that's a crazy situation so we have to be very careful about what we're promoting," Calvi-Freeman said.

Several operators have approached the council about introducing e-scooters to the capital, including US-based company Lime.

Calvi-Freeman tried a scooter on Wellington's waterfront yesterday and said it was fun.

But he said legislation needed to catch up with the mode of transport and it was bizarre people could ride e-scooters on footpaths and the road but not on cycleways.

The council needed to talk to central government about reviewing legislation or take a look at its own bylaws.

That could include speed and street restrictions.

Calvi-Freeman has requested council officers prepare a policy paper on it.

Meanwhile, councillor Brian Dawson said footpaths were for feet first and foremost, and that it would take some convincing for him to say yes to the e-scooters.

Councillor Iona Pannett said vehicles on footpaths undermine the rights of walkers, the disabled, children and the elderly to move around the city safely.

The scooters were brought down to Wellington's waterfront for transport delegates and community officials attending the Trafinz conference to try them out, but members of the public also wanted a turn.

Lime city launcher George Morrison said hundreds of people "flocked down" to the waterfront yesterday to have a go on the electric scooters.

Morrison said Lime was "in discussions" with Wellington mayor Justin Lester and wanted to make sure the scooters were "one with the community".

"Across the range, people do sort of go and ride in the areas they think are the most supportive and safe for them."

Pedestrian safety was important, and people were making sure to slow down to a walking pace in particularly crowded areas, he said.

Morrison said the scooters should be able to tackle the city's hilly terrain, though they were "comfortable" at a gradient of about 15 degrees.

Despite comments from councillors who were not happy about the scooters coming to the capital, Morrison said it was clear the people wanted them.

"We only have to look at the demand in New Zealand ... it was the most downloaded app in the country with in the first 24 hours of launching. That really is indicative of a product that people want."