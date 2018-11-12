A teenager has today admitted shooting fireworks from a moving car and sparking a $50,000 roadside fire.

Thomas Tecwyn Williamson, 18, pleaded guilty to an intentional damage charge this morning at Christchurch District Court following the November 3 incident.

The court heard how Williamson was a passenger in a BMW car on Newtons Rd in the Selwyn District outside of Christchurch when he lit and fired a firework as his mates drove a Mazda RX8 in convoy.

Some of the shots from the firework hit a hedgeline on the opposite side of the road.

A witness yelled at the cars and they sped off.

A fire quickly spread, fanned by strong, warm winds.

Emergency services were called and the fire took several hours to put out, while the homeowners were evacuated overnight from their house.

The blaze caused "extensive damage" to the property, the court heard.

Several mature pine shelter belts were burnt and require removal and replanting.

A ride-on lawnmower was "totally incinerated", while the fire got so close to the victims' house that flames scorched and damaged a window awning.

Police publicised the description of the two cars and, three days later, Williamson handed himself in.

He admitted firing the fireworks out of the car window but denied shooting them at the RX8, claiming he aimed into the air.

It only occurred to him later, he said, that he should have checked to see if the shots had started a fire.

The court heard that Williamson is helping the victims clean up the damage and will likely face reparations of almost $50,000.

Judge John Macdonald remanded him on bail to be sentenced on March 20.