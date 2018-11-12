Police are calling for help to find a missing Kumeu woman in Auckland's west, who may be confused or disorientated.

Michelle Simpson was last seen walking along Wairere Rd, between Caton and Gregory

Rds, about 11.30am yesterday.

Simpson, 50, is approximately 152cm tall and has short brown hair. She

may also be "confused or disorientated", Sergeant David Orr said.

Police have been searching Kumeu since yesterday afternoon without luck.

They are now asking all local drivers to check their dashcam footage between the hours of

11am and 2pm if they drove along or near Wairere, Caton, Gregory or Duffy Rds in Waitākere.

"We are also asking all residents in the neighbourhood to please review your

security footage to see if [Simpson] has entered your property and double check

your backyards [and] sheds," Orr said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 111.