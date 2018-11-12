Armed police closed off one of Rotorua's busiest streets this morning in what they are saying are pre-planned search warrants.

A local resident has told the Rotorua Daily Post traffic was blocked from Te Ngae Rd about 6am and diversions were place. The road is open now.

The man, who was on his way to work, said he saw members of the Armed Offenders Squad.

Another local, who didn't want to be named, said she could see from McDonald's, on the corner of Robinson Ave and Te Ngae Rd, at Holden's Bay that Te Ngae Rd had been blocked.

The road was open just after 7am.

A statement from police said officers were executing a series of pre-planned search warrants and no further information could be provided.