Motorists heading into Auckland are warned to expect long delays on the Southwestern Motorway after a multi-car crash this morning.

The crash on State Highway 20 at the Puhinui Rd overbridge was earlier blocking the right northbound lane but had now been pushed clear of the traffic, the NZ Transport Agency says.

Despite the crash being cleared, traffic was still heavy between the southern link ant Puhinui Rd.

"Avoid this route if possible or expect long delays," the agency tweeted.

Advertisement

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - CRASH - 7:05AM

A multi-vehicle crash is blocking the right lane northbound on the SH20 Puhinui Rd overbridge. Avoid this route if possible or expect long delays. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Wq5qy7JfFj — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 12, 2018

A recent breakdown has also now been cleared on the Northern Motorway after earlier blocking the left lane just after Oteha Valley Rd.

However, traffic continues to be heavy from the site of the crash at Oteha Valley Rd through to Onewa Rd heading into the city.

A recent crash on the Southern Motorway that had blocked the right lane just after Market Rd has also now been cleared but continues to cause delays.

Citybound traffic is now heavy on the Southern Motorway between Drury and Takanini with delays back to Highbrook Dr.

UPDATE 8:25AM

This crash scene now CLEARED, leaving long delays this morning for citybound #AklTraffic, with the tail currently at Highbrook. ^TP

https://t.co/5MHmXgF2d3 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 12, 2018

Citybound traffic on the Northwestern Motorway is also being delayed after a crash earlier blocked the motorway's right lane just after the St Lukes on ramp.

The NZTA said traffic was heavy between Hobsonville and Royal Rds as a result.

UPDATE 7:55AM

This crash scene has now been CLEARED, but has left significant delays citybound on SH16 (from Lincoln Rd) and from the SH20 Waterview Tunnel link. Allow extra time today. ^TP

https://t.co/Xr87E0DSJ3 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 12, 2018

Elsewhere, four people have been taken to hospital after an early morning crash east of Auckland, near Beachlands.

The two car crash took place on the Whitford-Maraetai Rd, just after Okaoro Dr at about 5.15am, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash initially blocked the road as the four people were taken to Middlemore Hospital for a range of minor to moderate injuries and the damaged cars were towed from the scene.

By 6.30am, Auckland Council had been called with a request to clean up oil from the road, but traffic was able to pass through on one lane.