Police believe several people have died in an early morning crash involving a truck and car on State Highway 1 north of Taupo.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the serious crash that closed SH1 north of Atiamuri near the Bull Ring Cafe at 2.39am.

SH1 ATIAMURI - ROAD CLOSED - 6:00AM

Due to an earlier serious crash #SH1 will be CLOSED for some time between SH30 (south of Kinleith) & SH30 at Atiamuri. Southbound traffic detours from Tokoroa. Allow extra time: https://t.co/jhqjjPOUIq ^TP pic.twitter.com/5saeiTCMME — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) November 12, 2018

"Both vehicles caught fire and it is believed there have been a number of fatalities," a police spokesperson said.

Northbound traffic was being diverted west on to SH30 at Atiamuri to Whakamaru, then north on SH32 back to Tokoroa.

Advertisement

Signage was being arranged at Tokoroa for southbound traffic using the same route.

Southbound traffic on SH30 from Rotorua was being diverted north to Tokoroa then west and south on 32 and 30, back to Atiamuri.