Police have confirmed at least one person is dead after a fiery early morning crash involving a truck and car on State Highway 1 north of Taupo.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene of the serious crash that closed SH1 north of Atiamuri near the Bull Ring Cafe at 2.39am.

SH1 ATIAMURI - ROAD CLOSED - 6:00AM

Due to an earlier serious crash #SH1 will be CLOSED for some time between SH30 (south of Kinleith) & SH30 at Atiamuri. Southbound traffic detours from Tokoroa. Allow extra time: https://t.co/jhqjjPOUIq ^TP pic.twitter.com/5saeiTCMME — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) November 12, 2018

"Both vehicles caught fire and it is believed there have been a number of fatalities," a police spokesperson said.

Northbound traffic was being diverted west on to SH30 at Atiamuri to Whakamaru, then north on SH32 back to Tokoroa.

Advertisement

Police said at 6.50am the road would be closed for several more hours as emergency services worked on the "complex scene", a police spokesperson said.

"At this point, at least one person has been confirmed deceased, however, emergency services are still working to separate the crashed vehicles.

Signage was being arranged at Tokoroa for southbound traffic using the same route.

Southbound traffic on SH30 from Rotorua was being diverted north to Tokoroa then west and south on 32 and 30, back to Atiamuri.

If one person had died the crash has now pushed the country's road toll up to 324.

When asked about the skyrocketing road toll and what's driving them, a police spokesperson said there were four main behaviours that contributed to death and serious injury on the roads; speed, driving while impaired-alcohol, drugs or fatigue - driving while distracted, and not wearing a seatbelt