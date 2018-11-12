Legendary rock band AC/DC once wrote "Moneytalks" and in the case of former drummer Phil Rudd, so does the status of his waterfront mansion in Tauranga.

The multimillion-dollar house, technically two apartments, has a rateable value of $4,050,000 and is the second time Rudd has put the house on the market.

Rudd tried to sell the property in 2012 and has opted to attempt to sell it again in 2018 as he is "ready for something different".

The hard-rocker is hoping to downsize from the six bedrooms, five bathrooms, four living areas and two kitchens of the 586sq m floor area property.

The home boasts views of Mt Maunganui, Tauranga Harbour and Matakana Island. Photo / Oliver Road Estate Agents

Rudd will remain in Tauranga where he has lived in since the early 1980s, having "no plans to move out of the area".

Both properties were purchased by Rudd as one home, despite being originally designed and built as separate houses on two titles for businessman Rob Skelton.

Rudd has lived at the property for the past nine years and the sale listing already has over 700 views on Trade Me.

Oliver Road Estate Agents owner Cameron Macneil said it is one of the largest waterfront residences to become available in recent years.

The property has a rateable value of over $4 million. Photo / Oliver Road Estate Agents

Macneil said the property is being sold by tender and prospective purchasers can submit offers for one or both of the apartments.

"Obviously Phil uses them as one large home, but they're quite cleverly designed to offer privacy and space to the occupiers of each," Macneil said.

"We're expecting interest in them both individually and collectively from different purchasers."

The property is described on Trade Me as "walled, gated and very private" and provides views of Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Harbour and Matakana Island.

Phil Rudd's waterfront mansion is up for sale. Photo / Oliver Road Estate Agents

In 2015, Rudd was sentenced to eight months home detention and failed to escape conviction.

He had already admitted to charges of threatening to kill an employee, and for methamphetamine and cannabis found in his home during a police raid in 2014.