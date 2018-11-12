Emergency services are working to extricate a person from a vehicle following a serious crash in Alfriston this afternoon.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two trucks and a car have collided in the incident near Manurewa.
Following the incident, Alfriston Rd between Mill Rd and Alfriston-Ardmore Rd is closed in both directions, Auckland Transport reports.
Motorists are being advised to expect delays and consider using an alternative route.
Meanwhile, several Fenz crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Waimauku, north of Auckland.
The Fenz spokesman said the house is located on Amber Place.
MORE TO COME.