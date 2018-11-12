Emergency services are working to extricate a person from a vehicle following a serious crash in Alfriston this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said two trucks and a car have collided in the incident near Manurewa.

Following the incident, Alfriston Rd between Mill Rd and Alfriston-Ardmore Rd is closed in both directions, Auckland Transport reports.

Motorists are being advised to expect delays and consider using an alternative route.

ALFRISTON RD, ALFRISTON - ROAD CLOSED - 4:15PM

Due to a serious crash, Alfriston Rd between Mill Rd and Alfriston-Ardmore Rd is CLOSED in both directions. Expect delays in the area and consider using an alternate route.^TH pic.twitter.com/reZE3gejSA — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 12, 2018

Meanwhile, several Fenz crews are working to extinguish a house fire in Waimauku, north of Auckland.

The Fenz spokesman said the house is located on Amber Place.