Firefighters have put out a blaze in a laundry in central Queenstown this afternoon.

Two crews were called to Stratton House in Beach St at about 1.30pm to deal with the flames.

The fire occurred in an enclosed space inside the building containing SkyCity Casino.

Ventilation fans were used once the fire was extinguished.

No injuries were reported and the scene was declared safe by 2.20pm.