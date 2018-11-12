New information about the state of the Pasifika community in New Zealand, including its goals and challenges, is to be released at a huge conference in Auckland tomorrow.

The Pacific Aotearoa Summit will launch a series of reports looking at different aspects involving members of the Pacific community here.

The Lalanga Fou report takes into account the thoughts and feedback given by up to 2500 Pasifika people from around New Zealand over a four-month period.

The information shared - including concerns, hopes and aspirations for the future - was put together by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples.

Another report is being presented by Treasury and puts what is being dubbed a "monetary value'' on the contribution of Pasifika to the country's economy.

More than 350 Pacific leaders from around New Zealand, as well as a number of politicians, are expected to attend the event at Eden Park tomorrow.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio stressed the importance of such a major conference for Pasifika; given the community in Aotearoa had changed markedly, with many Pacific people now born in New Zealand.

"The future for Aotearoa is a Pacific one, with Pacific people the fastest growing and youngest population.

"They will play a key role in shaping the future of our communities and our economy, so it's vital we take steps now to ensure Pacific communities can overcome barriers to reach their full potential," he said.

"We'll get a chance to profile and acknowledge community innovation, the pioneering efforts, creativity and successes of Pacific people who are leading in their various fields and on an international stage.''

In the 2013 Census, more than 295,900 people identified as Pacific; making up 7.4 per cent of the New Zealand population.

Statistics showed more than half - 62.3 per cent - of Pasifika were born in New Zealand.

In a video posted to the Summit website, the Ministry for Pacific People's chief executive, Laulu Mac Leauanae, said there were three key issues identified by the majority of the participants.

They were the importance of maintaining culture, language and identity, the importance of a Pacific economy and health and well-being.

There was also a special emphasis on helping young Pasifika people.

The event will feature a number of guest speakers; including top international UK-based Samoan-born Kiwi chef Monica Galetti, of MasterChef fame, and the owner of the Mere Restaurant in London.

"This summit is about empowering Pacific communities to drive innovative change in our priority areas of Pacific languages, cultures and identities, economic development and income, health and wellbeing and youth,'' Sio said.

The conference has been organised by the Ministry for Pacific Peoples alongside partners the Pacific Business Trust, the Pasifika Education Centre, the Pacific Media Network and Pasifika Futures.