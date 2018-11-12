A man who allegedly smashed a windscreen and punched another motorist, causing him to collapse, in a road rage incident last week remains at large.

A Dunedin police spokeswoman said this morning the man had not yet been located and inquires were ongoing.

The man was understood to be known to police.

The incident unfolded shortly before 4pm on Friday, when police received a report about the "serious assault" in Taieri Rd, between Wakari and Helensburgh Rd, near Wakari Hospital.

The victim had been repeatedly assaulted but was conscious and able to speak, a police spokeswoman said.

Good Samaritans rushed to the aid of the man, who collapsed on the road after he was allegedly assaulted.

Witnesses said they saw the alleged assailant swerve in front of the victim's car, forcing him to stop.

The man then stormed out of his car and began smashing the windscreen with his fist before forcing open the driver's door and repeatedly hitting the victim.

A man reportedly smashed a windscreen of a car before seriously assaulting the driver in a road rage attack last week. Photo / ODT

He then fled the scene.

Witnesses said the victim stumbled from his car, then collapsed as members of the public rushed to his aid, comforting him until an ambulance arrived.

A bystander recorded the alleged assault on a phone and showed police. Passers-by were seen crying and hugging on the footpath as the man was carried into an ambulance by St John paramedics.

It appeared the victim tried to drive off before he was assaulted, the spokeswoman said.

What spurred the alleged assailant's actions were unclear, she said.

Dunedin man Mike Vince said he was driving past and stopped to run to the man's aid as he lay on the road.

He described the man as being in his 60s and condemned the vicious attack.

"As far as I know he's smashed the front windscreen of the car, then just opened the door and just started hitting the man ... It's just disgusting, absolutely disgusting — there's no need for that."

A St John spokesman said the man was taken by ambulance to Dunedin Hospital's emergency department with minor injuries.