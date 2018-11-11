If you live in Auckland you probably have at least one fond memory of a late night trip to Queen St McDonald's.

Whether you've made new friends or satisfied your hunger, it's usually the place to end your night full of laughter and fun.

That's the case for this group of young drunken "jafas" after their unplanned booze-fuelled dance battle at 4.30am on a Sunday morning went viral.

In what is being described as "100 per cent pure NZ", the video captures the moment a woman dances outside Queen St McDonald's while surrounded by a group of men who are throwing chips at the dancer as a sign of appreciation.

Advertisement

One man can be seen making it "rain chips", while others are cheering on the woman who is seen busting a groove outside the popular Queen St establishment.

Reddit user rothmanbluez captured the footage and told the Herald the late night antics soon attracted a group of onlookers who decided to "make it rain".

"He was probably making it rain for about as long as a large fries could possibly rain for.

"There's always a guy outside with a large speaker and I think everybody just wanted to have a little fun, the same night a guy was doing the worm so it turned out into like a huge little dance battle.

"It kept going for a bit longer but I left before I could see it fizzle out. Everybody was loving it."

Would you like fries with that shake? Photo / rothmanbluez / Reddit

Social media has since blown up, with one person saying "This should be in tourism adverts with all our beautiful scenery".

Another said this video is "100 per cent pure New Zealand" while others praised the guy for "making it rain fries".

"Getting some fries with that shake."

The video has sparked a number of Kiwis to reminisce about their own antics at various McDonald's around the country.