A human-sized kiwi burrow and a giant kiwi egg have made their home at Rainbow Springs Nature Park in Rotorua.

The new additions were in the park's new kiwi experience, Kiwi Burrow, where people can discover, see and help save kiwi.

The park was also relaunching tours of the National Kiwi Hatchery, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met newly hatched kiwi chicks last month.

People can stand inside the huge kiwi egg. Photo/ Supplied

Rainbow Springs business manager David Hennigan said Rainbow Springs was one of the few places in the world where people could see the unique bird up-close and play a part in kiwi conservation.

Advertisement

The interactive Kiwi Burrow experience was included in entry to Rainbow Springs where people could walk through the massive burrow and stand inside a huge illuminated egg.

A tour of the National Kiwi Hatchery could be added to get a closer look at what happened when eggs were brought in from the wild to be incubated.

The displays at Kiwi Burrow in Rainbow Springs. Photo/ Supplied

Once the chicks hatch, they would be cared for by the kiwi husbandry team until they were ready to go back into the forest, which was when they weigh a "stoat-proof" 1kg. This increases their survival chance from five per cent to 65 percent.

Rainbow Springs kiwi husbandry manager Emma Bean said the tour was also a chance for people to support kiwi conservation because the tour entry was donated to the hatchery.