Two people are injured after a gas explosion at a Christchurch laundromat.

Firefighters responded to reports of an explosion at Linwood Laundromat in the Christchurch suburb of Linwood.

Two people were taken to hospital with moderate injuries from the blast, a St John ambulance spokesman said.

The manager of the business told the Herald he was not on site when the explosion happened. He could not confirm if it was staff or customers that were injured.

Crews are currently heading to Buckleys Rd amid fears a gas leak may have triggered the explosion.

A witness in Buckleys Road said she heard a loud bang.

Fire and Emergency NZ responded to a gas explosion at 6.40am.

The scene is now under control, a FENZ spokesman said.

A fire investigator is heading to the scene.