A cloudy start for most in the country this morning but thunder and hail are on the cards for parts of the South Island and central New Zealand this afternoon and evening.

For most of the North Island it was a fine start to the day, MetService meteorologist Larissa Marintchenko said.

However, there was a chance of thunderstorms about the ranges of central parts of New Zealand this afternoon.

In the South Island it would be fine in the west from Fiordland to Buller.

But in the east, morning cloud would turn fine before thunder and hail came to parts of Otago in the afternoon and evening.

"The rest of the ranges in the South Island will see some showers."

Temperatures were in mild across the country, Auckland expecting to hit 21C and Invercargill in Southland hitting a high of 15C.

Looking ahead, conditions would be settled over most of the country on Tuesday and Wednesday, a few areas would see showers in that time.

"A front is expected to reach the lower South Island late Thursday, which moves slowly northeast on Friday.

"This front is expected to bring a period of rain to much of the South Island, with heavier falls expected about Fiordland and southern Westland."

Your weather

Whangārei: Mostly cloudy, chance morning drizzle or afternoon shower. Light winds. High 21C Low 12C

Auckland: Some morning drizzle, then a few showers. Light winds and sea breezes. High 21C Low 13C

Tauranga: Mostly cloudy, chance afternoon or evening shower. Sea breezes. High 19C Low 13C

Whanganui: Cloudy at times, chance afternoon shower. Light winds. High 20C Low 9C

Napier: Mostly cloudy. Could get a shower from afternoon. Light winds. High 19C Low 11C

Wellington: Fine and sunny. Light winds or sea breezes. High 18C Low 11C

Christchurch: Fine, apart from low cloud or fog this morning. Light winds. High 21C Low 8C

Dunedin : Few showers developing morning, possibly heavy and thundery with hail from afternoon, clearing evening. Light winds. High 17C Low 9C

Source: MetService