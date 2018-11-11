Henderson Valley School's board of trustees has agreed to review concerns raised in an open letter by a group of parents, who said last week they had lost confidence in principal Janet Moyle.

Board chairman Michael Alofa said the board met on Friday and "confirmed that we will carefully review the concerns raised in the letter".

"Our school wishes to be the very best school possible and so is committed to strengthening any aspects needed for our students," he said.

An open letter signed by parents or caregivers of 37 of the school's 363 students last week asked the board to "seek guidance on a suitable mentor/supervision process for the principal or take steps to seek a suitable replacement".

It alleged that there had been "a steady increase in bullying culture" and "a massive turnover of staff" at the school in the two years since Moyle was appointed principal.

However another group of parents organised a petition on Friday supporting Moyle.

Alofa said last week that the board was liaising with NZ School Trustees Association and the Ministry of Education to help it decide how to handle the dispute.