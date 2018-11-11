Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews have extinguished a house fire in Papatoetoe which has left the property with significant damage.

Multiple crews attended the incident on Wyllie Rd after receiving several calls about the incident, a FENZ spokesman told the Herald.

The house was engulfed in flames when three FENZ crews arrived at the address to extinguish the fire, he said.

FENZ started receiving calls around 6.50pm and confirmed crews were making their last checks of the home at 8pm to double-check the fire was out.

A fire investigator has not been called to the address, he said, but one is likely to attend tomorrow.

Fire well under way at Wylie Cres in Papatoetoe. Photo / Radio Spice

Navdeep Kataria was at the scene and told the Herald when he arrived the fire was "quite big".

"It was really scary, the smoke was really black and it was quite big," he said.

Kataria said he notified FENZ of the incident after arriving at the scene and seeing how bad the fire was.

The FENZ spokesman said there are no reports of injury or anyone missing involved with the blaze which ripped through the 15m x 15m single-storey home.