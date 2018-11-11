Canterbury Police are making inquiries into the death of a pedestrian on State Highway 1 south of Dunsandel late last night.

The pedestrian, a 40-year-old woman, was walking on the highway around 11.30pm yesterday when she was struck by a car.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper said the driver of the car is assisting police with their ongoing inquiries.

"The crash happened at around 11.30pm on the highway between Sharlands Rd and Sheats Rd," Cooper said.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and noticed the 40-year-old woman walking on the highway."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact their local police station.