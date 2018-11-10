Twenty seconds - that's the amount of time it took for a brazen lime scooter rider to spot a courier package being delivered to a Grey Lynn apartment before sweeping in to steal it.

The swift execution, that left the woman whose package it was devastated, was caught on CCTV. The theft occurred on Great South Rd in Grey Lynn last Thursday afternoon.

Grey Lynn resident Mia, who asked not to be identified, said the package was an $800 dress she planned to wear at a friend's wedding in two weeks.

"It was a one-of-a-kind dress that I was so excited for. I had tracking so I could see that it had been delivered, then when I got home I asked my partner where it was and he said nothing had been delivered."

Desperate to find out what happened, Mia said she spent hours going through their CCTV footage and spotted the "Lime thief".

"The video showed the lime scooter rider picking up the package literally 20 seconds after it was delivered."

She described the man who looked in his 20s as wearing jeans with a grey short sleeved sweater.

"The weird thing is I swear I've seen the guy in the area before and a few people having been saying the same thing."

Her partner Jason posted the video online with the hope someone would recognise the rider but after three days the dress is yet to be recovered.

"We reported it to police and apparently had been quite a few thieves in the area recently, which is another reason we posted the video so people could be wary."

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been reported but no investigation was under way.