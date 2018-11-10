Police want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle speeding just prior to a horror crash which claimed the lives of three people.

Two women and a man died after a two-car crash just after midnight on Mangaharakeke Dr/State Highway 1, in Hamilton.

Two others were taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.

The crash happened on a slight bend of the road, which is part of the SH1 bypass which cuts through the city.

Advertisement

Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said they were seeking sightings of a blue and grey Toyota Prado which was travelling south on the expressway at speed between 11.45pm and 12.05am.

"We're piecing together what occurred leading up to the crash, to establish exactly how this horrific tragedy happened.

Engine fluid and police road markings stain the northbound lane of Mangaharakeke Dr/SH1 while an area of bush is left crumpled after the two-car crash today. Photo / Belinda Feek

"To date, the public has been very supportive of our inquiries, but we would still like to hear from anyone who saw a blue and grey Toyota Prado travelling south on the Hamilton Expressway at speed, between 11:45pm and 12:05am, or anyone who witnessed the crash."

At the time, the roads were dry and the weather was clear, with moderate traffic.

Post mortems will be conducted tomorrow which will help determine how each passenger in the second vehicle, a Holden Trax, died.

Anyone with information that may help Police is asked to contact Hamilton CIB on (07) 858 6200.