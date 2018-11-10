Police want to hear from anyone who saw a vehicle speeding just prior to a horror crash which claimed the lives of three people.
Two women and a man died after a two-car crash just after midnight on Mangaharakeke Dr/State Highway 1, in Hamilton.
Two others were taken to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries.
The crash happened on a slight bend of the road, which is part of the SH1 bypass which cuts through the city.
Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson said they were seeking sightings of a blue and grey Toyota Prado which was travelling south on the expressway at speed between 11.45pm and 12.05am.
"We're piecing together what occurred leading up to the crash, to establish exactly how this horrific tragedy happened.
"To date, the public has been very supportive of our inquiries, but we would still like to hear from anyone who saw a blue and grey Toyota Prado travelling south on the Hamilton Expressway at speed, between 11:45pm and 12:05am, or anyone who witnessed the crash."
At the time, the roads were dry and the weather was clear, with moderate traffic.
Post mortems will be conducted tomorrow which will help determine how each passenger in the second vehicle, a Holden Trax, died.
Anyone with information that may help Police is asked to contact Hamilton CIB on (07) 858 6200.