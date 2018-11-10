A Hawke's Bay man is fighting for his life in a Fijian hospital after falling severely ill on holiday - and is now faced with having to raise $27,000 to bring him back home.

Jarred Thompson was admitted to Lautoka Hospital on Thursday after what started as a headache quickly turned into a "potentially life-threatening condition".

Close friend Thomas Brook said they arrived in Fiji on October 23 to celebrate Jarred being in remission from testicular cancer.

Part of the planned one-month holiday was attending a wellness camp, which Thompson had hoped would improve his health.

A medical evacuation team has been organised to get him home because he requires more tests in New Zealand.

"Jarred is suffering from pressure on his brain ... He can hear me, but cannot respond. It must be torture. He constantly kicks and taps to let us know he's still here."

Brook said the treatment in Fiji is "absolutely shocking".

"Fiji has no treatment for him. They say palliative care is what they recommend, but they also recommend getting him home as we might have something more."

Since a Givealittle page was set up on Friday, more than $13k had been raised. But it still is not enough.

To donate to Jarred Thompson's cause, visit: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/get-Jarred-home