A 75-year-old woman whose car was found crashed on the side of the road in Tasman is still missing.

Judith Nash - described as about 160cm tall and of medium build - was last seen walking along the Motueka Valley Highway with her dog about 5.30am yesterday, police say.

Her crashed vehicle was found abandoned on the same stretch of road.

Nash has been reported missing since 5pm last night.

A police spokeswoman said Nash was wearing blue jeans, a multi-coloured shirt and a beige jacket.

Her dog, Scooter, is a medium-sized Kelpie.

The spokeswoman said police had concerns for Nash's wellbeing and asked anyone living in Motueka Valley, including Mitten Heights, to check their property for any sign she may have been there.

Police Search and Rescue are currently searching in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local Police immediately.