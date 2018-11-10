One lucky Bay of Plenty Lotto player is $500,000 richer after winning a share of Lotto's First Division in Saturday night's live draw.

The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Paper Plus in Whakatane.

Powerball First Division was also won last night, with a player from New Plymouth winning $12.5 million, which includes a $500,000 from Lotto First Division draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Fitzroy Lotto and Mags in New Plymouth.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Lotto New Zealand urges anyone who brought their ticket from the winning stores to write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately.

People can check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app."