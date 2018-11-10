At 11am today, New Zealand marks the centenary of the armistice that ended the First World War in 1918, ending years of war and ushering in a time of peace.

Thousands of New Zealanders are attending commemorations at the Auckland War Memorial Museum and at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

A planned Auckland flyover with three WWI planes before two minutes silence has been canned because of weather conditions at Ardmore airport.

A 100-gun salute is happening on Wellington waterfront. People are lining the harbours edge to see. The echo of the bangs can be heard at Pukeahu Memorial Park.

Veteran Chris Mullane is master of ceremonies at the Auckland ceremony.

Rain softly fell on the crowd. Mullane commented when it rained on commemorations it was the tears of the fallen.

A two-minute silence was followed by a roaring chorus of jubilant sounds to

"celebrate peace and hope for the future".

During that jubilant celebration Auckland churches, sirens of emergency services and naval ships blared their horns at Devonport.

It took servicemen and servicewoman four and half days to install 18,277 white crosses at The Domain in Auckland.

That is one cross for every Kiwi life lost in the war.

Among the crosses there is a special section dedicated to the mothers who lost two or more sons. Nine mothers lost four sons, 53 mothers lost three sons, and 638 mothers lost two sons.

Thirteen All Blacks and 12 Jewish soldiers are also among those remembered.

Soldiers were well known for their ultimate sacrifice in the war but nurses behind the scenes were often not recognised for their hard work.

Tracey and Katherine Meeten aimed to bring awareness.

They were at commemorations in replicated nurses uniforms from 1915 "corsets and everything".

"We have British family that served. We don't have any nurses in the family but we are representing them

"They had to fight for recognition and a lot of them were not paid and they provided their own uniforms," Tracey said.

Poppies adorn the chests of family members here to commemorate relatives who gave the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

The sun is shining at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, with hundreds of people already gathered for the national Armistice centenary ceremony.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will pay their respects at The Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and speak later in the ceremony.

A five-metre high Armistice Beacon is displaying messages from people all over New Zealand.

Kiwis were encourage to send their messages of hope, peace and remembrance.

One message says "I would like the acknowledge the soldiers who went and gave their life so we could have a free one" others include names of family members who lost their lives in the war.

Around 100,000 New Zealanders – or ten per cent of the population at the time – served overseas during the war, and over 18,000 lost their lives.