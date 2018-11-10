There has been a serious crash on the Waikato Expressway in Hamilton early this morning, and the road is expected to be closed "for some time", police say.

Neither St John nor police would immediately confirm if anyone had been hurt in the crash, which involved two cars and occurred on Mangaharakeke Rd just after midnight. Mangaharakeke Dr is the Te Rapa section of the Waikato Expressway.

However, asked if the crash was serious, a police spokeswoman said: "It looks that way".

Please note that due to a serious traffic incident Mangaharakeke Drive in Hamilton will be closed for some time. Please use an alternative route. Posted by Waikato Police on Saturday, 10 November 2018

The road would be closed for some time, although she could not initially confirm where cordons would begin and end.

Advertisement

Police would announce more later today, she said.