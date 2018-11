A police chase ended in a road-spiked vehicle "sliding off the road" between Whatawhata and Raglan, west of Hamilton, tonight.

A police spokeswoman said no one was hurt in the incident on State Highway 23, which began about 8.30pm.

She did not know how long police were chasing the person driving the vehicle, but said the pursuit ended when after vehicle drove over police spikes and later slid off the road.

One person had been taken into custody, she said.