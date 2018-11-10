It will be a night to remember for a lucky Powerball player after winning $12.5 million with Powerball First Division tonight, Lotto says.

The winning ticket was sold at Fitzroy Lotto & Mags in New Plymouth.

The prize is made up of $12m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Another Lotto player will also be celebrating tonight after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division. That ticket was sold at Paper Plus Whakatane.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $500,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ ticket-checker app.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to find out the best way to claim a prize.