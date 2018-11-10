A motorcyclist has been killed after a crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Dyers Pass Rd just before 2pm.

The road has been closed off, but is due to be re-opened soon, police said just before 7pm.

The crash involved a car and a motorcycle.

A police statement said the rider, whose age or gender have not been released, was critically injured and was taken to hospital; where they later died.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

