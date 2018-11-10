A section of Auckland's Southern Motorway has been closed due to a crash this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene just after the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp, southbound.

Police said they received reports of "multiple'' cars involved in a crash about 3.15pm. No one was injured, a police spokeswoman said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:35PM

A #crash is BLOCKING the right southbound lane after the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp. Please avoid the area, or expect significant delays. ^RS pic.twitter.com/OjXTpTIVYR — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 10, 2018

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said just before 4pm that the section of road has been closed off as a vehicle recovery takes place. It has since reopened.