A section of a motorway in Auckland has been closed due to a crash - after a different crash closed off part of the motorway earlier in the day.

Fire and Emergency NZ, as well as police officers, are at the scene of the incident on the northbound off-ramp of the Auckland motorway in Silverdale.

"A motorcycle involved was reportedly on fire,'' a police statement said.

"However, there appears [to be] no injuries at this stage.''

The section of the motorway has been closed until further notice, as a result, and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Earlier, another part of Southern Motorway has been closed due to a crash this afternoon.

Emergency services are at the scene just after the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp, southbound.

Police said they received reports of "multiple'' cars involved in a crash about 3.15pm. No one was injured, a police spokeswoman said.

SH1 SOUTHERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 3:35PM

A #crash is BLOCKING the right southbound lane after the Ellerslie Panmure off-ramp. Please avoid the area, or expect significant delays. ^RS pic.twitter.com/OjXTpTIVYR — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) November 10, 2018

Motorists are being warned to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The NZ Transport Agency said just before 4pm that the section of road has been closed off as a vehicle recovery takes place. It has since reopened.