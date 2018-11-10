Relief from sweltering and humid conditions is in sight as drier but still warm weather is forecast in the coming days.

The humidity felt over the last few nights in some parts, particularly in the North Island, is not expected to continue; as a high pressure settles over the country.

The MetService said the ridge of high pressure would cover both the North and South islands for much of next week; bringing settled weather from tomorrow to Thursday.

There would, however, be a shower or two in some areas of the South Island.

Advertisement

A front is expected to bring rain to Southland, Clutha and Fiordland later next week, with the heaviest falls expected about the southern fiords.

Meteorologist Melissa Oosterwijk said conditions will be less humid in the coming days as there will be less moisture in the air.

The present high pressure system often led to light winds, particularly in the North Island and along western areas, which resulted in not a lot of air movement - especially at night.

"That means all of the moisture that's hanging around, it doesn't go anywhere.

"We only got down to about 13C [on Saturday night] - which is reasonably warm, particularly as we're just getting used to warm temperatures again after all of winter."

A mix of sunshine & cloud tomorrow, but in some places those clouds will produce showers https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/Sl6FXQv2oo — MetService (@MetService) November 10, 2018

Temperatures in parts of the North Island will stay around the late teens to early 20s next week. Aucklanders can expect a high of 20C tonight and an overnight low of 13C.

Hamilton has a high of 20C today also, 21C in Whāngārei, 19C in Palmerston North, 18C in Wellington and the same for those in Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.