Some Te Puke homes were evacuated following a gas leak in Te Puke.

A Northern Fire Communication spokesman said firefighters were called to a gas leak on Cameron Rd near Hookey Dr and Gisborne Rd.

The spokesman said he was unsure what had caused the gas leak and some people in the immediate area had been evacuated.

He said firefighters extinguished a small rubbish fire in the vacinity "just to be safe" and the gas leak was now under control.

Two fire trucks from Te Puke were called to the scene.