Police are "urgently" seeking a man they say is a risk to public safety.

Daniel Fincher is wanted on a warrant to arrest.

The 36-year-old is believed to be in the West Coast and Tasman areas - however police say he is "highly mobile with contacts across the country" so could be anywhere.

"Fincher is a risk to the public, is believed to have access to firearms and should not be approached," said a police spokesperson.

"If you see him, please call 111 immediately.

"Fincher is actively trying to avoid arrest.

"Anyone who may be assisting Fincher in avoiding police is reminded such action is a criminal offence and they may be liable for prosecution."

Anyone who has information about Fincher's whereabouts is urged to call Nelson Police on 03 546 3840 and quote file number 181031/3367.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.