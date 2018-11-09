A young couple and two young children were at home when a car smashed through the side of their house overnight.

Pukehina Fire Chief Errol Watts said a car carrying two occupants crashed into a home on the corner of Pukehina Beach Rd and Pukehina Parade about 11.30pm on Friday.

Watts said a couple and two young children were home at the time the car came crashing through their sliding door.

"The vehicle went around the corner, through a garden, through a fence and into the side of the house," he said.

Watts said the sliding door to the house was "smashed" but thankfully no one was badly injured in the collision.

"The car is a write-off," he said. "There is probably somewhere between $5000 and $10,000 damage to the house."

He said firefighters covered the smashed ranch slider with a tarpaulin to keep the wet weather out.

Police, St John Ambulance and firefighters from Pukehina and Maketu fire brigades were called to the scene.

A police media communications spokeswoman said police were called to Pukehina Beach Rd after a car collided with a house about 11.30pm on Friday.

The spokeswoman said one person received minor injuries in the collision.

She said initial indications were that the driver had been drinking, but no charges had been laid.