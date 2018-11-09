Belltowers around the country will ring tomorrow morning to commemorate the Armistice Centenary, joining similar campaigns worldwide marking 100 years since the end of World War I.

The Roaring Chorus will begin at 11.02am, breaking the two-minute silence of remembrance being observed nationwide at 11am.

New Zealand's Roaring Chorus connects with a campaign led by the United Kingdom, supported by Germany, inviting nations to participate in international bellringing. Perhaps the most remote location is Rothera Research Station in Antarctica.

St Andrew's Anglican Church will also ring out during Armistice commemorations in Cambridge, Waikato - sister city of Le Quesnoy, the French town liberated by Kiwi troops a week before the end of the war.

The Rangimarie peace bell of the National War Memorial Carillon will toll 11 times to mark the start of the two-minute silence of remembrance at 11am at the official Armistice Centenary National Ceremony in Wellington. At 11.02am, there will be a celebratory fanfare played by the full bells of the carillon.

Other Armistice Centenary events tomorrow:

●10am: A Service of Remembrance and Commitment to Peace, Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, Wellington

●10am: Armistice Day Commemoration Service 2018, Memorial Park Jetty, Hamilton

●10.45am: Armistice Centenary National Ceremony, Pukeahu National War Memorial Park, Wellington

●10.45am: Armistice Centenary Service, Memorial Park, Tauranga

●11am: Armistice Day Centenary Service, Auckland War Memorial Museum, Auckland

●11am: Palmerston North Armistice Day Service 2018, The Cenotaph

●Noon: Armistice Day Family Concert, Memorial Park Jetty, Hamilton

●7.30pm: Sunset ceremony, Pukeahu National War Memorial Park

More events at: events.ww100.govt.nz.