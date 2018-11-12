A 29-year-old repeat drug offender has been sent back to prison.

Jonathan Costello was sentenced to a significant period of imprisonment for drug offending in 2015 and has again been jailed for possessing cannabis for supply.

Judge Bruce Davidson told the Whanganui District Court that Costello was pulled over by police in Auckland on April 26, 2018.

"Initially you provided false details. A search of your motor vehicle located 745 grams of cannabis and other indicators that the cannabis was for supply.

"These included zip-lock bags, scales and two cellphones."

Costello has an extensive history of convictions over an 11-year period between 2006 and 2017.

Despite not complying well with community-based sentences in the past, Judge Davidson said that on this occasion, Costello has shown interest in rehabilitation.

He has completed one counselling programme and a placement is available for him in another treatment facility early next year.

"Mr Costello, this was a fairly substantial amount of cannabis and clearly it had commercial motivations," Judge Davidson said.

"On the charge of possession of cannabis for supply, you are sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment."

Costello was also convicted for giving false details on a road, failing to remain stopped for an enforcement officer and driving while disqualified.