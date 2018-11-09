Emergency services are responding to a fatal crash in Pukekohe which has closed Waiuku Rd.

The serious crash occurred about 2.20pm on Waiuku Rd, near Glenbrook Station Rd.

A police spokesman said there were reports of other people injured, however their injuries were believed to be minor.

There were cordons in place and the Serious Crash Unit is attending, he said.

A St John spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.23pm and arrived at 2.36pm.

One person was being transported to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson confirmed it was also called to Waiuku Rd crash but referred the Herald to police for further comment.

WAIUKU RD, WAIUKU - ROAD CLOSED - 3:25PM

Due to a serious crash a section of Waiuku Rd is closed (between Morley rd & Glenbrook Station Rd) in Waiuku. Diversions are in place. Please allow extra time for alternative routes around the crash scene this afternoon. ^TP pic.twitter.com/ViBkQScmB2 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) November 9, 2018

According to Auckland Transport the road is closed.

Earlier today police responded to another serious South Auckland crash on Ponga Rd near Opaheke.

The crash involved three motorcyclists, one of whom was taken to hospital in a critical condition.