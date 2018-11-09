Police are calling for witnesses after a man allegedly fled police, first by car then by bike.

Sergeant Chris McRae said officers were first alerted to a northbound red Nissan Maxima being driven erratically on State Highway 1 at Tamahere about 6pm yesterday.

A patrol vehicle attempted to pull the vehicle over but the driver fled.

The car was followed through the Hamilton East area before the pursuit was abandoned on East St due to the alleged nature of the man's driving.

"At about 6.10pm another member of the public called to say the same vehicle was parked on Casey Avenue.

"Police attended and again the man fled from police, this time on a stolen bicycle.

"An officer initiated a pursuit on foot and managed to grab the driver-turned-cyclist."

McRae thanked the public for their help in catching the alleged offender who will appear in the Hamilton District Court today.

"He now faces numerous charges relating to the incident as well as charges relating to stolen property."

He was now appealing to any members of the public who may have seen the fleeing vehicle to contact them.

"We would like to hear from any other members of the public that saw the fleeing vehicle.

"Anyone who witnessed a 1996 Red Nissan Maxima, registration number UG8471 driving dangerously yesterday evening is asked to please contact Hamilton Police on (07) 858 6200."