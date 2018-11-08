Police negotiated with a knifeman who took a woman hostage for 40 minutes before he let her go.

Westfield Manukau was evacuated after the man grabbed an unknown woman and held her at knifepoint for about 90 minutes about 8.30am today.

Counties Manukau Area Commander Inspector Adam Pyne said the victim was not known to the offender and was "picked randomly".

The scene was evacuated and the first officer on the scene immediately began negotiations, he said

Police negotiated for about 40 minutes before the man dropped the knife, which had a five-inch blade.

"It took a long time but eventually they were able to diffuse the situation," he said.

"The victim in this matter is understandably shaken but fortunately was not harmed by the alleged offender.

"I want to acknowledge the bravery of the victim in this incident, who remained calm in a stressful and traumatic situation and we are providing her with all the support we can."

The alleged offender has been arrested and charged with kidnapping.

Pyne said the incident was unusual.

"I've not known this situation before.... it's not a common thing at all."

Mall security spoke to him prior to the mall opening, he said.

"When he grabbed the victim security helped evacuate the food court and then the wider mall".

It was too early to say if the alleged offender had mental health issues, he said.

Pyne confirmed the 34-year-old victim was from Christchurch and her daughter was with her.

He said police responded immediately and were at the scene in minutes.

A 30-year-old man charged with kidnapping and will appear in the Manukau District Court.

Pyne commended his staff for diffusing the "volatile" situation.

He said inquiries were ongoing as to the alleged offenders motivation.

Part of the police investigation would be whether the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but Pyne said it was too early to comment on that.

Pyne said the alleged offender was not making any other overt threats to other people in the area.

A bullet was found outside the mall, but Pyne said that was not related to the incident.

Pyne could not say if the man was known to police as the matter was before the courts.

The alleged offender will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

A photo at the scene showed the man, dressed in a red hoodie and baseball cap, holding a knife to the woman near Burger King inside the food court.

A manager at one of the mall's stores described the terrifying scene that unfolded about 8.30am.

She saw the man run towards the end of the food court and grab the woman by the neck, holding the knife against her.

A security guard ran towards her and said: "You need to move, you need to get out."

She said another woman was yelling "He's got a knife, he's got a knife".

People were frozen as they watched on in fear, she said.

"Everybody wanted to know what was going on."