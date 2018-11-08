The Armed Offenders Squad is swarming around Southdown Lane in Penrose, Auckland, as police execute a search warrant.

At 1.39pm a witness said a woman had been arrested by police after four other people were arrested earlier.

The police helicopter is also hovering over the scene off Great South Rd, a witness said.

The Armed Offenders Squad has been aiming their guns what looks like an industrial building on the road, a witness said.

Advertisement

The Armed Offenders Squad were spotted in Penrose. Photo / Supplied

The road has been closed by emergency services.

Another witness said earlier it appeared a man had been bitten by a police dog and was sitting bleeding under a tree.

Four people wearing handcuffs have been taken out of a building by police, he said.

Six police cars are in attendance, as well as St John.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the AOS was executing a search warrant.

"I was coming back to work when I noticed the road was closed and there were cops with guns," a witness said.

At 12.46pm police appeared to be searching for another person, the witness said.