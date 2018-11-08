Act leader David Seymour is auctioning his piece of "junketrobillia" from a brief taxpayer-funded trip by two senior MPs to Japan when the All Blacks happened to be playing there.

Speaker Trevor Mallard and shadow leader of the House Gerry Brownlee travelled to Japan business class and spent about 48 hours there between November 2 and 4, at a cost of $24,000.

The trip included meetings with political and business leaders, promotion of academic links between the two countries, and watching the All Blacks beat Japan's Brave Blossoms alongside senior Japanese parliamentarians.

Seymour has been critical of what he called a junket that had more to do with watching sport than talking diplomacy.

Advertisement

Now he's auctioning on Trademe a Brave Blossoms scarf, given to him by Mallard.

In a tongue in cheek post on the auction site, Seymour is offering the scarf at a "buy now" price of $1000.

"Trevor Mallard and Gerry Brownlee went on a $24k 24-hour diplomatic mission to Tokyo when the ABs just happened to be playing there and all I got was this scarf.

"Trev tried to buy my silence with the gift of an authentic Canterbury Brave Blossoms scarf from the trip. Since he's the Speaker of Parliament it was kind of an offer I couldn't refuse, but you can benefit as the owner of this unique piece of Kiwi junketrobillia, and raise money for a great cause."

The current bid is $100, with proceeds going to the Make A Wish Foundation. Seymour is also raising funds for the cause by abseiling 17 storeys down a Queen St building on November 15.

"When children get sick they can feel like their life has been taken away before it got started. MAWF give them on special wish to focus on something positive. It could be to meet their hero, to have a musical instrument, to go to Disneyland... Whatever a kid wants they give their all to make it come true. Obviously the wishes cost money so I'm doing this to raise money for the Foundation."

Seymour also promised on the site that Mallard had promised to sign the scarf, and Brownlee may too, potentially hiking its value.

"Please bid generously and turn this wee political faux pas into something beautiful for New Zealand's kids, plus get a little taxpayer value for yourself out of Trev and Gezza's wee junket," he said.