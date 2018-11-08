A major Auckland shopping mall was evacuated this morning as a man held a knife to a pregnant woman's throat for about 90 minutes.

The woman was visiting from Christchurch with her daughter, believed to be about 12 years old, who was stuck outside only to watch on as the incident unfolded at Manukau Westfield.

Police successfully defused the situation, with the arrest of the man about 10am.

A photo by a witness shows the man, dressed in a red hoodie and baseball cap, holding a knife to the woman near Burger King inside the food court.

The man has been arrested after taking a woman hostage and holding a knife to her neck. Photo / Supplied

A manager at one of the mall's stores described the terrifying scene that unfolded about 8.30am.

She saw the man ran towards the end of the food court and grab the woman by the neck, holding the knife against her.

A security guard ran towards her and said: "You need to move, you need to get out."

People have been evacuated from the mall. Photo / Supplied

She said another woman was yelling "He's got a knife, he's got a knife".

People were frozen as they watched on in fear, she said.

"Everybody wanted to know what was going on."

Mariam Waled, a customer services representative for Westfield Mall, said it appeared to be a random attack.

"He was holding the knife and telling the security guards to move out," Waled said.

"Then he saw the lady and put the knife to her neck."

Waled spoke to the victim's daughter and ascertained they were up from Christchurch.

The daughter told Waled her mother was pregnant.

It's thought the man took the woman outside with him, and security followed.

A video of the scene shows police officers trying to negotiate with the man.

He was seen waving his right arm and knife at police.

The police helicopter hovered over the mall, a witness said.

Another witness said she was about to start work at the mall when she and other staff and shoppers were told to evacuate.

Westfield Manukau has been evacuated after a man held a woman hostage with a knife to her throat. Photo / Twitter

The 26-year-old said the incident began about 8.40am but it "didn't really become an issue" until about 9am.

She knew something was amiss when she saw a cop running to the corner of the foodcourt, so she also went over to get a closer look and began doing a short video.

The witness said she understood the woman was unknown to the armed man.

The woman was set free and walked out of the building about 10am.

"It looked like she was really upset, she was crying and looked really scared."

When the witness first began filming she said she thought the guy was "just another idiot".

But then as the incident dragged on and police arrived with guns, she knew it was more serious.

"Then I thought OMG I hope nothing happens."

Emergency services at the scene. Photo / Supplied

The mall has reopened and people have returned to work.

Police issued a statement at 10am, saying the man was in custody and speaking with

officers.

The woman was uninjured, they said.

"Police inquiries are ongoing into the incident and we will provide further

information when we we are in a position to do so."