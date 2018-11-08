Police are seeking a man caught filming a woman as she was getting changed in the bedroom of her Hamilton home.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said they were called to the Beech Cres, Hillcrest home about 12.50am today.

She said a woman saw a man outside her window filming her.

Police were called but after a search of the area were unable to find him.

Advertisement

Shaw urged anyone else in the area who may have had a similar incident happen to them or noticed anyone acting suspiciously in the area to contact them on 07 858 65200.

Alternatively people can ring Crimestoppers and leave anonymous tips on 0800 555 111.