A charity boxing event is set to take place tonight despite the death of a boxer following a similar event last weekend.

Kain Parsons, 37, died on Wednesday after being injured in a match against Steve Alfeld during the Fight for Christchurch event on Saturday night.

His death has caused an uproar across the country, with calls for a review of charity boxing events and stricter safety protocols.

Despite concerns, Auckland charity boxing event Diamonds In The Ring 2018 is still set to take place tonight.

However, co-promoter and former boxing World Champion Daniella Smith said she was confident strict health and safety measures were place.

Smith said it was extremely hard being the first fight after the tragic death.

"It is so sad. Honestly it breaks my heart; for the family, for the boxing community – it is really horrible," she said.

"We just have to try our best to insure we cover all bases and tick all the boxes."

As a former boxer, Smith said she understood the risks of going into the ring and had taken time to speak to all of the boxers in tonight's event about any concerns they may have.

"I just pray that our event runs without injury," she said. "I really just want everyone to be as safe as possible."

Kain Parsons, 37, died after being injured during the Fight for Christchurch event on Saturday night. Photo / Supplied

Ahead of the fight, the Professional Boxing Commission of New Zealand - which has sanctioned the Diamonds in the Ring event - brought in tougher rules.

PBCNZ president Ioana Schwalger said the officiating body was formed first and foremost for the safety and protection of the boxers.

"There needs to be regulation around corporate boxing to keep it safe for these first time fighters," she said.

"We have implemented a couple of new rules. The first rule is having an eight count and after the first eight count if they can't defend themselves the fight will be stopped.

"Another one of our new rules that we will be implementing is for three ways to stop a fight, so either by the referee, the supervisor can also jump in, and if the doctor also has a problem they can tell the supervisor and stop the fight that way."

Schwalger said these new rules were in addition to already existing regulations.

She said PBCNZ was also in talks with other governing bodies to have the rules of corporate boxing regulated across New Zealand.

Currently there is a large number of governing bodies that all work to their own regulations.

One of these, Boxing New Zealand, announced yesterday that it is ending its involvement in corporate boxing events.

The governing body for amateur and Olympic style boxing announced that it had decided to cease any and all involvement with corporate boxing and won't be issuing any licensing for affiliates to run corporate events until they have reviewed the whole situation.

Vice-president Bryan Usher said that for some time Boxing NZ has had very real and grave concerns over the safety of participants in these kinds of events and the lack of consistent regulation being applied.