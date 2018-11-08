The man who allegedly destroyed a $300,000 sculpture on Wellington's waterfront is appearing in court this morning.

Hunter MacDonald, 28, is due to appear in the Wellington District Court on a charge of wilful damage after he was filmed climbing and snapping the Len Lye Water Whirler last month.

MacDonald has publicly admitted to being the person shared across social media, which showed the sculpture bending as he climbed it, until it snapped at the base and hit him on the head as he fell into the water.

He was taken to hospital with a gash on his head after the alleged incident.

Wellington mayor Justin Lester earlier labelled the behaviour "an act of utter stupidity".

"I encourage people to think twice about doing something this silly.

"I've seen some pretty silly acts in my time ... this was certainly a very negligent act of a public display of bravado which really backfired quite seriously, but he shouldn't have been there in the first place.

"I look forward to the justice system taking its course."

The Len Lye sculpture had been undergoing maintenance following damage caused during the Kaikoura earthquake when the sea water got into it and fried the electrics and was due to be back in action this month.