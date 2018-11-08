A woman is feared swept away, a bridge has collapsed and dozens of students are trapped after a wicked storm lashed the West Coast, and it is not over yet.

Parts of the West Coast received over half a metre of rain in the past 24 hours, with more rain and even snow on the way in the South Island.

A search and rescue operation was unsuccessful last night following reports of a woman being swept down the swollen Haupiri River.

A police spokesperson said the search for the woman had been stood down for the night shortly before 11pm. A search will resume this morning.

Civil Defence remains on alert today following the storm.

It doesn't always workout this way, but our @niwa_nz high resolution modelling did very well with forecasting location & intensity of heavy rain🌧️impacting along/west of the Divide.



Note: white colouring on first map is off the colour scale & equal to about 200+ mm.



~Chris pic.twitter.com/jDFSsXCsdM — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) November 8, 2018

The headwaters of the Hokitika, Wahio and Haast rivers are receding after parts of the ranges received more than half a metre of rain in the past 24 hours, but many roads have closed overnight.

State Highway 73 between Jacksons and Springfield is closed, and the Goat Creek Bridge east of Otira has been completely eaten away by the swollen Otira River.

Bridge collapse at Goat Creek on State Highway 73 just east of Otira on the West Coast. Video supplied / Jess Dempsey

State Highway 6 from Hokitika to Fox Glacier and several local roads are also closed due to surface flooding.

Meanwhile a party of Otago Boys' High School students are marooned in a hut in the Mt Aspiring National Park after heavy rain rendered a creek impassable.

Brief WX summary for the past 24hr in NZ:

Most rainfall: 340mm (Arthurs Pass)

Strongest wind gust: 146km/hr (Remutaka Hill)

Highest Temp: 31.2C (Kaikoura)

Bonus fact: Kaikoura's high temp for Friday will be 14C.



Lots of watches and warnings in effect, so stay safe out there! ^NZ — MetService (@MetService) November 8, 2018

Deputy rector Mark Hooper said the group of about 25 year 9 pupils were scheduled to return Thursday but the creek rose rapidly and became too high to cross.

All parents had been informed and there was ample food in the hut in the Matukituki Valley, he said.

They hoped to walk out today provided the river levels drop.

Power is cut off to South Westland south of Bullock Creek, and South Westland Area School at Harihari will remain closed this morning.

A severe weather warning remains in place for parts of south and central New Zealand today.

MetService meteorologist Nick Zachar said some weather stations had recorded over half a metre of rain in the past 24 hours.

Easing trend for the weekend. We just have to get past the Friday. Rain Saturday morning on the North Island but easing after that to be cool with a few showers. Check your forecast at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz. GK pic.twitter.com/nEX2AuI6fk — MetService (@MetService) November 8, 2018

Ivory Glacier on the West Coast topped the charts at 550mm, while many other areas in the ranges received similar amounts. That is more rain than Auckland has had in the past four months.

While the weather was on an easing trend there was still plenty to come.

"We are still seeing quite a bit of rain about Hokitika and south of there, some stations on the West Coast have had 40mm an hour, and heavy snow is starting to fall in the Canterbury high country. Mt Cook Village is starting to see some decent snowfall," Zachar said."

"This is all adding to river levels and increasing the risk of flooding and slips."