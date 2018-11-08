A lost tramper was pulled out of remote Far North bush by Search and Rescue earlier today.

The 24-year-old woman called police last night after becoming lost while walking the Te Araroa trail in Raetea Forest near Kaitaia.

The call was cut short by bad reception, police said.

Search and Rescue, with Far North LandSAR volunteers, began searching at around 6am. The tramper was located about midday.

She was found "some way" from the trail, police said, after having fallen down a waterfall. She walked out with only minor injuries.

Search and Rescue constable Jim Adamson advised anyone going tramping to stay as a group, keep an eye on the weather, wear appropriate clothing and be willing to turn back.

"It's crucial to be prepared when going into the bush. Walkers should take a map or GPS, and make sure to go with a companion."